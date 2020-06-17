State trooper rescues 3 people from sinking boat at Jersey Shore

POINT PLEASANT BOROUGH — A member of the State Police Marine Services Bureau is being praised for his "quick and decisive action" that saved three people from a sinking boat in the Point Pleasant Canal on Sunday.

Sgt. Michael Krauchuk arrived at the canal in a State Police marine unit just after 5 p.m., as the 26-foot long craft was taking on water, according to State Police. A Good Samaritan had already helped five people off the boat, but the person steering it and two other individuals stayed on board to navigate as Krauchuk towed the vessel.

State Police said Krauchuk did not "think they would make it," so he pulled the three remaining people on board his craft and cut the towing lines. The boat sank into the canal, according to police.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

All eight people from the disabled boat were checked over by EMS and were not injured, according to State Police.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5: