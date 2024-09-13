There’s always something interesting going on at the State Theatre and fall in New Jersey will be no exception.

The State Theatre, if you’ve never been, is one of the oldest theaters in New Jersey. It’s been around since 1921, so long ago that it hosted vaudeville acts in the day. Later it became a movie theater.

After a dark period in the 1970s, it was revitalized and eventually brought back to life as a place for performing arts. More than six million have passed through this legendary theater, which seats 1,850.

Some upcoming shows for the fall season

Don McLean’s “Starry Starry Night Tour” lands in New Brunswick on Saturday, Sept. 21. Of “Castles In The Air” and “American Pie” fame McLean takes the stage at 8 pm for a 90-minute set with no intermission.

Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons perform on Friday, Sept. 27. A living legend who is still going strong even though in his 90s. They’ve sold 100 million records and refuse to give up performing live.

Blippi: Join the Band. Yes, that Blippi. This one is for the kids. It hits State Theatre on Saturday, Sept. 28 at 8 pm. Because it’s for little kids and little kids get antsy, it’s an 80-minute live version of the educational TV show and has one intermission.

"Tina — The Tina Turner Musical" happens Oct. 3 to 5. Great music with an ultimate comeback story.

Comic great Brian Regan brings the laughter on Sunday, Oct. 6. “The funniest standup comic alive” is how Vanity Fair described him, while Entertainment Weekly called him “your favorite comedian’s favorite comedian.”

There’s plenty more planned for fall. Check out the rest of The State Theatre’s upcoming shows this fall here. The State Theatre can be found at 15 Livingston Ave. in New Brunswick.

