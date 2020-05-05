State Police ask for help to ID dead person found on Route 287

PISCATAWAY — State Police need the public's help to identify the human remains that an off-duty trooper found Friday afternoon along Route 287.

The trooper noticed the remains on the left shoulder near southbound Exit 8 for Centennial Avenue and Route 18 about 3:25 p.m. The investigation closed all the lanes at the start of the Friday afternoon commute.

Among the items recovered were a pair of blue and gray Nike men’s sneakers and a damaged black BCA FS Pro bicycle, which police said may have belonged to the dead person.

Police did not reveal an estimate for how long the body had been on the shoulder. They also did not describe the condition of the remains.

Police asked anyone with information to call the State Police Major Crime North Unit at 609-610-3816

