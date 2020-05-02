Discovery of human remains closes part of Route 287 in Piscataway

PISCATAWAY — State Police continue to investigate the Friday afternoon discovery of human remains on Route 287, which closed the interstate for several hours.

An off-duty trooper noticed the remains near southbound Exit 8 for Centennial Avenue and Route 18 about 3:25 p.m., according to a message on the State Police Twitter account. Police did not reveal if the remains were found in a lane or on the shoulder.

An initial investigation closed the southbound lanes for several hours, creating delays in both directions.

State Police did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information on Saturday morning.

