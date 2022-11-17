Starbucks workers at these NJ stores are striking Thursday

Customers of a few unionized Starbucks in New Jersey need to get their peppermint mocha coffee elsewhere on Thursday.

Instead of Starbucks “Red Cup Day,” staff at three locations were taking part in a counter effort dubbed the “Red Cup Rebellion.”

Red Cup Day involves thousands of Starbucks locations across the country offering customers a branded, reusable cup with select holiday or seasonal drink purchases, while supplies last.

The unionized locations have accused the corporation of months’ worth of union-busting retaliation, which Starbucks has denied.

Striking workers would instead be rallying outside of their stores, handing out alternative Starbucks Workers United branded cups.

Starbucks in Hopewell, (899 Denow Road,) Montclair (40 South Park Street) and Summit (2 Beachwood Road) were joining in the Starbucks Workers United demonstrations, handing out cups decorated with a “Grinch” hand above a union logo.

Pickets were planned outside the Hopewell and Montclair locations from 7 a.m. until noon, while the demonstration in Summit was slated from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

‘Union busting’ accusations

Between January and this month, Starbucks Workers United has grown to represent roughly 260 locations, involving about 7,000 workers nationwide.

They have accused the corporation of firing workers, shutting down stores and other retaliatory actions, which Starbucks has repeatedly denied.

The National Labor Relations Board on Tuesday asked a federal court for a “nationwide cease and desist order” barring Starbucks from firing employees for union activity, as reported by Vice News.

It’s the latest among dozens of official complaints filed by the NLRB against Starbucks.

“We have and will continue to follow the established law and the NLRB processes for all negotiations. We respect our partners' voices and their right to be represented by a union,” according to a statement from spokesman Andrew W. Trull given to NBC News.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Say you’re from Jersey without saying you’re from Jersey These are everyday expressions that only someone from New Jersey would get. What else should be on this list?



LOOK: Here's where people in every state are moving to most Stacker analyzed the Census Bureau's 2019 American Community Survey data to determine the three most popular destinations for people moving out of each state.

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2022 from January through August, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that South Jersey has been seeing homes hit the market and sell in less than a month, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties in North and Central Jersey.

All but two counties have seen houses go for more than the list price, on average, this year.

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years.