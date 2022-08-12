Starbucks in Montclair votes to unionize, 4th to do so in NJ

MONTCLAIR — A Starbucks Coffee shop in this Essex County township voted Wednesday to join Starbucks Workers United, which according to reports makes it the fourth location of the coffee chain whose employees have made the choice to unionize in New Jersey since January.

Insider NJ reported that the vote out of the Church Street address had the support of the New Jersey State AFL-CIO.

Other Starbucks in the Garden State to unionize so far have included the Hopewell Starbucks, in Pennington; Hamilton in Mercer County; and Summit

Just last weekend, workers went on strike at the Hopewell Starbucks, calling for "better pay, benefits, and working conditions."

Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted out his backing of the workers, and told Starbucks it was a "wake-up call."

The Insider NJ article also referenced Starbucks' "union-busting," and said workers in Montclair have joined more than 140 stores (NJ Spotlight News put the number at 186) that have "continued to file for and win union elections."

NJ Spotlight additionally reported that both full- and part-time workers in Montclair will be represented.

