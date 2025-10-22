🔴Starbucks brings back a beloved promotion for one day only.

🔴 Holiday drinks, bakery favorites, and new specialty merch also hits stores.

🔴 Expect long lines — the limited red cups usually sell out in minutes across NJ.

Starbucks is reviving a beloved tradition just in time for the holiday season.

The coffee shop giant announced that its festive, reusable cup promotion, Red Cup Day 2025, will return to Starbucks stores on Nov. 13.

Starbucks Red Cup Day 2025 (Photo Credit: NJ 101.5's Traffic South reporter, Jill Myra)

What to expect on Red Cup Day 2025

For one day only, when customers purchase a handcrafted holiday beverage at a participating Starbucks, they will receive a 16-ounce reusable 2025 limited-edition red holiday cup, while supplies last, the company announced via Instagram.

Starbucks has yet to reveal this year’s cup design.

“We’re getting back to Starbucks this holiday season, investing in staffing to bring Red Cup Day to life. More of our baristas will be in stores to greet customers, craft delightful beverages, and spread holiday cheer. We’ll see you then,” the Instagram statement read.

Red Cup Day takes place one week after Starbucks’ holiday menu rolls out on Nov. 6.

Starbucks' holiday coffee menu debuts Nov. 6 (Starbucks)

Starbucks holiday drinks and treats return to New Jersey stores

This year’s holiday drink lineup includes Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Iced Sugar Cookie Latte, and Iced Gingerbread Chai. Later in the season, Chestnut Praline Latte and Eggnog Latte will return.

Starbucks' holiday baked goods menu debut Nov. 6 (Starbucks)

The Starbucks bakery case will also be dressed for the holiday season with the return of the Snowman Cookie, as well as the Cranberry Bliss Bar and Sugar Plum Cheese Danish. New this season are the Polar Bear Cake Pop and the Cinnamon Pull-Apart Bread.

Starbucks' Holiday Coffee Blends (Starbucks)

Starbucks’ whole bean holiday coffee lineup includes its Thanksgiving Blend, Christmas Blend (also available in decaf), Christmas Blonde Roast, and Holiday Blend.

Starbucks' Hello Kitty collection (Starbucks)

Hello Kitty Starbucks collaboration debuts Nov. 6

Are you a Hello Kitty fan? Starbucks is launching a limited-edition merchandise collaboration with Hello Kitty, which will be available in Starbucks’ coffeehouses on Nov. 6.

Plan Ahead: Red Cup Day lines expected at NJ locations

Word of warning: Red Cup Day is one of the busiest days at Starbucks. So, get there early. Expect long lines and for the famous cups to sell out in minutes.

There are nearly 350 Starbucks locations in New Jersey.

