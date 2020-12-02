There are a couple of free coffee offers in New Jersey, one for frontline workers and one that’s a sweepstakes.

The first one is by Starbucks; they’re offering a free cup of coffee to all frontline workers. In a statement, a company spokesperson said, “It has been an extraordinarily difficult year, especially for the frontline responders who are serving our communities. We want to show our deep gratitude for those who support and protect us every day with a small gesture of kindness and a cup of coffee.” Some of the occupations eligible for the free tall hot or iced coffee include doctors, nurses, public health workers, pharmacists, dispatchers, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, dentists and dental hygienists, mental health workers (therapists, psychologists, social workers, counselors, etc.), hospital staff such as janitors, housekeeping/security and active-duty military. They just have to identify themselves as a member of one of those groups.

The other free coffee offer is from QuickChek. They are holding a sweepstakes where 157 customers, one for each location, can win a free cup of coffee a day for a year. To be eligible, customers must have a valid QuickChek Rewards account and will need to scan their QuickChek Rewards barcode from their smartphone or mobile device at checkout between Dec. 1 through 31, 2020. You can also enter without a purchase by downloading a form from the QuickChek website, filling it out, and sending it in. In a press release, the company said, “The holiday season is a time when we want to show our appreciation, so we want to give some of our most loyal customers a very special gift as we head into the New Year.” Winners will be announced Jan. 5, 2021.

