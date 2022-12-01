Staples store closing doors for good in Lawrence, NJ

I hate to see retail stores close for good. A sign of the times.

I just got word from an employee that the Staples store in the Lawrence Shopping Center is going out of business early in the new year.

The last day of business will be Friday, Jan. 6, 2023.

Don't worry, it's not the whole chain of stores, it's just the Lawrence Shopping Center location.

If you like shopping at Staples there are other locations not that far away. There's one in Princeton in the Whole Foods shopping center on Route 1 South. There's one in Hamilton Marketplace on Route 130 and also on Route 130 in East Windsor in the Aldi shopping center.

There are rumors (only rumors, I can't confirm anything) that the space will be a trampoline park. I've also heard the long-awaited LA Fitness will be moving in.

For years now it was thought that LA Fitness would be building a new space in the Lawrence Shopping Center near the Lidl grocery store. It was to be a stand-alone structure where the old Huffman Koos and Oskar Huber furniture stores once stood. Pre-pandemic it was a go, but has since stalled.

The sales have already begun in preparation of the store closing. Some furniture is 50% off. As it gets closer to the closing date I'm guessing the discounts will be deeper.

Employees will hopefully be able to transfer to nearby stores if there are job openings. There certainly seem to be plenty of Help Wanted signs around everywhere these days.

