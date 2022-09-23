Stand up for NJ first responders in Morris County

For many years I've been traveling the state and speaking at various groups supporting first responders and their families.

One of the groups that have been a rock-solid foundation to support the families of first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice for the rest of us in the "200 Club".

The 200 Club is an important organization that originated in Detroit. When a local businessman asked 100 friends to contribute $200 each to support the family of a Detroit cop who was killed in the line of duty.

From there, 200 Clubs started popping up across the country.

Most counties in New Jersey have their own 200 Club raising money for the families of the fallen.

On Saturday, Sept. 24 the Morris County 200 Club is having a fun event to honor First Responder Day.

This is the first annual event for the group in Morris county and it will be complete with great food, fun for the kids and friendly competitions. Make it a day and join the festivities at Whippany Park High School from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

My friend Mayor Mark Taylor from Florham Park joined the show to talk about what to expect and how important the cause is for first responder families.

