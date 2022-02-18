STAFFORD — Township police said they responded Thursday morning to a phone scam in progress at the home of an 87-year-old Beach Haven West resident, and were able to arrest the suspect when he showed up to collect the cash.

In a Facebook post, the Stafford Township Police Department reported that the elderly woman alerted them to the "grandparent scam," in which the suspect informed her that her grandson had been arrested and needed $20,000 for bail.

Detectives arrived to set up surveillance as the suspect told the victim to stay on the line until he came to the home, according to police.

After Ramon Hurtado, 41, of New York City approached the scene, he was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit theft by deception, criminal attempt of theft by deception, and resisting arrest.

"PLEASE, we urge you, if you are reading this and have elderly family members and loved ones, educate them on how they can prevent themselves from being a victim," Stafford police said in the Facebook post. "If they receive a phone call like this one, the best thing they can do is immediately hang up, call their family members, and report the incident to their local police department."

Hurtado was transported to the Ocean County Jail following his arrest.

