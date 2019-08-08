St. Bernard rescued from swimming pool in Somerset County

FRANKLIN (Somerset) — A St. Bernard was found stranded in a backyard swimming pool and now the search is on for the dog's owner.

The dog is microchipped but no owner information is registered, according to police.

Township police posted two photos of the dog Wednesday, noting though the breed is known for its rescue abilities.

"This morning, this lady needed rescuing from a pool on Appleman Road," police said.

The homeowner called police around 6:30 a.m., saying there was a strange dog in their pool. An animal control officer responded and the St. Bernard was taken to the Animal Shelter in the Somerset section of the township.

Anyone with information on the dog is urged to call the township animal shelter at 732-873-2500 ext. 6255.

