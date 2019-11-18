Springsteen’s surprise set at the Stone Pony was filled with favorites
Sunday night Bruce Springsteen played a surprise two hour set at the legendary Stone Pony. Last night's show was an invite-only benefit for Boston College from which his son is an alum. 400 were lucky enough to be in attendance and wait until you see some of the set list. According to an article in variety, Bruce performed basically every single song you’d ever want to hear him play... here’s the set list from this Variety piece.
Bruce's set list:
- 634-5789
- Seven Nights to Rock
- Darlington County
- Spirit in the Night
- Growin’ Up
- Because The Night
- Two Hearts
- Cadillac Ranch
- Rendezvous
- Layonne Holmes “Boy From New York City;
- From Small Things (Bobby Bandiera on lead vocals);
- I’m On Fire
- Waiting on A Sunny Day
- Talk to Me
- Fourth of July Asbury Park (Sandy)
- Tenth Avenue Freeze-out
- Dancing in the Dark
- Born to Run
- Rosalita
- Detroit Medley
- Twist & Shout
- Thunder Road (solo acoustic).
Those of us who are old enough to remember the glory days of the Stone Pony have bumped into Bruce and been fortunate enough to see him performing at the Pony back in the good old days. This set really brought it all back.
