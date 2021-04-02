Springsteen’s jeans, other celebrity memorabilia up for auction

Maybe you could fit in them or maybe you could just own them. Bruce Springsteen's jeans will be up for auction along with his boots and a t-shirt. Those items and a bunch of other celebrity memorabilia will be up for grabs in a live online auction called 'Stage & Screen' taking place April 28. Doyle Auctioneers teamed up with actress Christine Baranski (you may remember her from TV shows like The Good Wife or movies like How the Grinch Stole Christmas or Cruel Intentions) and the purpose behind it all is raising money for The Actors Fund.

If you're not up for dressing like the Boss perhaps other items may interest you. A banjo autographed by Steve Martin will be offered. Glasses worn by Elton John. A dress Tina Fey wore to the 2013 Emmy Awards. Hugh Jackman put up a Wolverine jacket. Julie Andrews is giving up a collection of books, autographed of course.

In a news release Baranksi said, "I'm excited to see what Dolly Parton, Cher, and over 20 incredible stage and screen legends are pulling out of their closest! Let's support The Actors Fund in what I know will be a fun, hopeful and nostalgic event!"

The Actors Fund provides emergency financial assistance to thousands of people who work in performing arts since the onset of the pandemic. Of course Broadway, concerts and the like have all been sidelined. They've already given $20 million to help cover basic living expenses like food and medicine. More info or to make a donation go to actorsfund.org.

The live auction itself begins 10 a.m. on Wednesday, April 28. Take a sneak peek at more items here.

When it comes to celebrity memorabilia we asked our listeners on Thursday's show if they owned any. They sure did!

Colleen was in the crowd when Hulk Hogan tore his shirt from his body and tossed it from the ring into the crowd. She has it to this day.

As a little girl Hannah went trick-or-treating to Richard Nixon’s home at 15 Charlden Drive in Saddle River. Only he didn’t give out candy; he gave out gold commemorative pens.

John had a great story about coming out of a peep show on 42nd St. in NYC (back before Times Square was cleaned up) and literally bumping into Deborah Harry from Blondie. He knocked her right to the sidewalk and heard a director yell, “Cut!” Yep, he interrupted a live shoot of a music video. She was gracious about it and even autographed a dollar bill. I wonder where that would have been spent if she hadn’t.

Linda met Henry Winkler of Happy Days and Arrested Development fame at a comicon. He signed her daughter’s white leather jacket (how perfect, a leather jacket) and was so nice he was even cooler than the Fonz.

