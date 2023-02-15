Springsteen tickets for just $5. No, really. Here’s where

So many Bruce Springsteen fans were off-put by the dynamic pricing scheme the Jersey legend went along with for his current tour that it even caused the decades old fanzine Backstreets to fold. Indeed prices have been ridiculous.

Face value tickets acquired through Ticketmaster have been as expensive as what we’re used to seeing on the resale market. Which means the resale market? Fuggetaboutit. I just checked StubHub for his April 14 show at Prudential which had upper level behind stage seats going for more than $800 each. Floor center section? As much as $4,496 each. Yikes.

So if you’re the kind of person Bruce sings about in his own songs you can’t afford to even think about it. But what if I told a little traveling out of state could get you a Bruce ticket for only $5? As ridiculous as this sounds they say it is so.

This is happening on StubHub as I write this for the February 21 show in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Example: Tow Q section 318 listing unobstructed view, albeit somewhat side-to-behind stage are two seats for $5. And there are many like this. Take a look.

Look at section 328. Upper level but much better section and listed as one of the best selling sections for the show…$22.

What a steal.

For diehard Bruce fans burned by dynamic pricing and who don’t mind hopping a flight you might want to look into this immediately before they’re gone.

Gone like a spirit in the night.

Sorry.

