Spring is here: This NJ park is a great place to explore

Spring is finally here. We made it through the long, snowy, cold weather winter and can finally start turning the page toward outside activities.

Oh wait, there was no snow. And the weather was incredibly mild. And the winter didn't feel long. All of this is true!

The only real thing that's changed from this winter to spring is the fact that the days have gotten longer. And that gives you the perfect opportunity to check out Smithville Park in Burlington County.

According to their website:

"visitors can enjoy hiking, biking, fishing, canoeing and picnicking in an idyllic, natural setting."

All of this is true, but there is also a beautiful walking trail that takes you through the woods, and also wraps around the lake itself.

If you're looking for just a calm walk in the nice weather, you can have that. If you're looking for a beautiful lake to look out over, you can have that as well.

As you progress through the trail it leads you into the woods where it gets increasingly hilly and rougher terrain. You can of course turn back before it gets to this point, but if you're looking for something a bit more challenging (emphasis on a bit because it's still an easy walk) you can easily find that here.

The park is located at 803 Smithville road in Eastampton. If you live in or near the Burlington County area, it's definitely not far from you.

As the spring moves forward, check it out!

Photo tour: Take a look at what Smithville Park offers

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

