Spring hits Monday – 5 spring myths NJ should stop believing

Set your alarm for 5:24 p.m. Monday March 20. That’s precisely when spring begins. With how mild the winter has been will anyone even notice?

Now funny thing about spring. There are things we believe about it we shouldn't. Let's break them down.

The exact moment Spring begins is called the vernal equinox. Many will tell you there's exactly as much daylight as there is darkness in the equinox. That's a myth. Due to the shape, angle, and rotation of our planet there's not always precisely equal times of day and night.

Another common myth is that right as spring hits you will be able to balance an egg on a flat surface. Well guess what? It might take some trying but it's possible to balance an egg on a flat surface any day of the year. So if you want to look all mystical, sure, grab an egg on Monday. The rest of us will be over here rolling our eyes.

Here's one that shocked me because I believed it to be true. Spring is warmer than fall. Not so. As much as we think of the spring being the time of growing flowers and and an acceleration lane into summer, spring is as a rule actually colder than fall.

Myth 4. On the equinox at noon your shadow won't be cast. Total lie. The only way this would happen is if you're standing right on the equator and the sun is exactly above your head precisely at noon.

Finally, you've heard people are the most sexually aroused in spring? Also a lie. It's actually winter and summer when human beings are most interested in having sex.

