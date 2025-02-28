All the dates, locations for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in NJ
🍀 Nearly two dozen parades are scheduled across New Jersey
🍀 The first are on the first weekend of March
🍀 NJ Transit will offer enhanced service for some events
A sure sign that spring is nearly here is St. Patrick's Day parades around New Jersey.
The first parades of the year step off Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2.
Another 16 parades are scheduled before the end of the month.
NJ Transit will enhance service on the North Jersey Coast Line on March 2 with hourly shuttle trains between Long Branch and Bay Head.
Service will also be added on the Montclair-Boonton rail line for Hoboken's LepreCon Bar Crawl on Saturday. Hourly service will be offered from Bay Street (Montclair) to Hoboken between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in the opposite direction from 4 and 9 p.m.
2025 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date)
The luck of the Irish was not with the Keyport parade. The 2024 parade was canceled due to poor weather conditions and postponed until September as a "half way to St. Patrick's Day" event. Heavy rain not only led to a second cancellation but the parade committee's resignation.
The Keyport Bayshore Business Cooperative took over the parade's organization but did not schedule a 2025 event.
