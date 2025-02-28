All the dates, locations for this year’s St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in NJ

🍀 Nearly two dozen parades are scheduled across New Jersey

🍀 The first are on the first weekend of March

🍀 NJ Transit will offer enhanced service for some events

A sure sign that spring is nearly here is St. Patrick's Day parades around New Jersey.

The first parades of the year step off Saturday, March 1 and Sunday, March 2.

Another 16 parades are scheduled before the end of the month.

NJ Transit will enhance service on the North Jersey Coast Line on March 2 with hourly shuttle trains between Long Branch and Bay Head.

Service will also be added on the Montclair-Boonton rail line for Hoboken's LepreCon Bar Crawl on Saturday. Hourly service will be offered from Bay Street (Montclair) to Hoboken between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. and in the opposite direction from 4 and 9 p.m.

2025 NJ St. Patrick's Day Parades (by date) It's St. Patrick's Day Parade season in New Jersey with the wearing of the green at over a dozen parades around the state All are are subject to postponement and cancellation without notice here. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

The luck of the Irish was not with the Keyport parade. The 2024 parade was canceled due to poor weather conditions and postponed until September as a "half way to St. Patrick's Day" event. Heavy rain not only led to a second cancellation but the parade committee's resignation.

The Keyport Bayshore Business Cooperative took over the parade's organization but did not schedule a 2025 event.

