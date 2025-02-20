Spotty snow showers for NJ Thursday, then the warmup is on

The Bottom Line

You know what I love about this forecast? For the first time in a long time, we have actual "pleasant" weather days coming up!

But not yet. Thursday will be the grand finale of our latest cold snap. Alongside below-normal and even subfreezing temperatures, there is a chance of snow too. Spotty, light stuff — but a coating of accumulation is a possibility.

Thermometers will dig out of the freezer on Friday, climbing into the 30s.

Then 40s return for the final weekend of February.

Then we will see widespread 50s next week.

Plus, there are no significant snow threats on the horizon, likely through the end of the month.

Thursday

Thursday morning is just like Wednesday morning, with lots of teens on the temperature map. Another frigid start to another unseasonably cold day.

Highs will only reach the upper 20s Thursday afternoon, still running about 15 degrees below seasonal normals. You will catch peeks of sunshine and blue sky early on, then clouds increase through the midday and afternoon hours.

The "big snow storm" that barely clipped South Jersey on Wednesday is gone. But a new impulse riding in from the west is expected to spark some spotty snow showers this afternoon and evening. Let's say 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Because those snow showers will be battling the very dry air in place across the Garden State right now, those snowflakes are going to have a hard time even reaching the ground. Model forecasts show potential accumulation ranging from zero to just over an inch, with the highest amounts over northern New Jersey. Given the cold air and cold ground, I think a healthy coating is a good general possibility for most of the state.

Thursday's snow will not be a big deal — we are not really ringing any alarm bells here, and you do not need to change your plans. It is worth watching and worth staying alert.

As the snow shower chance wraps up Thursday evening, skies will clear and a brisk wind will kick up. It is going to be another cold one, with lows near 20. The wind chill ("feels like" or "apparent" temperature) will be closer to 10 degrees. Brrr.

Friday

Friday will be better, but not perfect.

Skies should be bright and sunny. That will contribute to a slight warmup, as high temperatures push into the mid 30s by Friday afternoon.

However, the breeze stays elevated, with gusts over 20 mph. That could be quite a nuisance, keeping the cool air moving around.

Saturday

Can you believe this is the last weekend of February? I am happy to say the warming trend will continue through the weekend, with bright skies and dry weather.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs around 40 degrees. Still slightly below seasonal normals for late February. But with a lighter breeze, we'll take it.

Sunday

Sunday reads like a nice February day. Expect partly sunny skies and seasonable high temperatures averaging mid 40s across the state.

The Extended Forecast

High temperatures will continue rising, reaching about 50 degrees on Monday and then the lower 50s (at least) on Tuesday. Both days will feature a mix of sun and clouds. And also a chance for some late-day rain. (Maybe some snow or wintry mix in North Jersey, although I suspect it will be too warm for anything widespread or impactful.)

A cold front will knock back temperatures slightly through midweek, but it will not be another dramatic arctic blast.

Long-range forecasts show a variety of weather heading into March. Some warm, some cold. Some snow, some rain. This can be one of Mother Nature's most volatile times of year. A friendly reminder that the official start of Spring is exactly one month from today.

