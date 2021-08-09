SPOTSWOOD — Borough police had a bit of trouble, and then a bit of fun, pursuing and eventually capturing a hawk that had been hit by a vehicle Sunday afternoon.

According to an "arrest report" posted to Facebook, the hawk was found injured along Main Street. Police credited resident Zoli Hollosi, who had been unsuccessful at contacting animal control, with assisting Patrolmen Richard Drude and James Parsons at "safely and humanely" guiding the bird into a dog cage.

The hawk was identified for public record as Nelson, "aka Big N or Nelly as known in the trees," according to the Facebook post.

Police said Nelson was processed as per department policy and "charged" with creating a nuisance and disorderly conduct, apparently for leading a brief foot pursuit through several backyards.

"He is innocent until proven guilty, there is no talon if the charges will stick," police joked in the post.

Nelson after his "capture" (Spotswood Police Department via Facebook)

Hollosi transported Nelson to an animal rescue reservation in Toms River for further evaluation. There was no update Monday on the bird's condition.

Spotswood Police said they believe it may be the first attempted hawk rescue in their department's history.

Nelson's "arrest report" (Spotswood Police Department via Facebook)

