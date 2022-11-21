Spotlight on small business: The best pizza in Summit, NJ

My friend Carolyn Grassi is a part of a long tradition in New Jersey.

Her family launched Doria's Pizza in Summit more than 30 years ago. The goal was simple: create great pizza. The Grassi family and Carolyn in particular have done more than that.

Yes, the pizza is delicious, really delicious. Especially the perfectly prepared "cheesesteak pizza".

It's not like some of the heavier versions you get in some places, not that there is anything wrong with that, but Doria's takes the best of the cheesesteak and treats it like regular pizza toppings. It's perfect.

Beyond that, there is a commitment to their employees and support for law enforcement.

Last week I appeared at a small business meet and greet to continue my ongoing "Common Sense Town Halls". We were joined by several members of the Summit Police Department who stopped in to say hello to the customers and attendees.

The Summit station is next door so it's a go-to for local cops.

What happened next however was a reminder of how the job of a police officer is serious and constant. The crackling of the radios pierced the murmur of the crowd. Then the dispatcher came in loud and clear reporting a "domestic" involving a 9-year-old child.

Without any emotion or hesitation, the officers were out the door and on the way to help in a split second. It was impressive to witness the commitment to protecting and serving. It was impressive to know that the average person would hear a call like that and wince.

These guys simply have to put emotion aside and act. And that's what they did.

Thank you to the Summit Police Department and thank you to the Grassi family for backing the Blue.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

