Spotlight on small business: Outstanding New Jersey brick oven pizza

My good friend and business partner in the movie business, Jay Black, made an introduction to a great local pizza place, Polizzi's Brick Oven.

Polizzi's Brick Oven Polizzi's Brick Oven loading...

His friend Damien took his love for making pizza in the backyard and turned it into one of South Jersey's most successful pizza places.

Polizzi's Brick Oven Polizzi's Brick Oven loading...

His specialty is a Detroit-style pizza made in pans that were used in the auto industry. The melty cheese goes over the side of the crust taking thick-crust pizza to the next level.

Polizzi's Brick Oven Polizzi's Brick Oven loading...

Damien has his family working with him at the restaurant and the attitude and food are both top-shelf. The sign of a great restaurant for me, especially when it comes to pizza and cheesesteaks, is how do they hold up in challenging circumstances.

Polizzi's Brick Oven Polizzi's Brick Oven loading...

As you know, Jodi and I have a crazy schedule these days hitting multiple events on almost every day of the week. Tuesday was no different.

After stopping in to do a promotional video with Damien and his team, we hit the road to Atlantic City for the League of Municipalities event. Before getting to the Hard Rock Hotel for a series of meetings and events, we pulled over off the AC expressway so I could do a live hit for my friends on Fox 5 in New York. That's another story altogether as we pulled off a makeshift studio in the back seat of my pickup.

Getting home around 12:30 a.m., I was hungry. So even though the cheesesteak had been in the car for the past 5 hours, it was dinner. And it was delicious.

Check out my video below and the one where I confused Pittsburgh with Detroit. All Midwest right?

If you're in the area, or if you're willing to drive a bit, it's worth it. Big time.

A few more pizza places to check out around the state:

Every NJ pizza joint Barstool's Dave Portnoy has reviewed Dave Portnoy, commonly known as El Presidente, is the founder of Barstool Sports. Somewhere along the way, he decided to start reviewing local pizzerias, and the concept took off. Here is every New Jersey pizzeria Dave has stopped in, along with the score he gave them.

NJ Diners that are open 24/7

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.