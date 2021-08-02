Spirit Airlines canceled a third of its flights across the country on Monday including most in and out of Atlantic City.

The airline, the only commercial airlines that flies out of Atlantic City, blamed weather and "operational challenges" for the cancellations and said it was working non-stop to get back on track.

According to the Press of Atlantic City, the flight board at the airport shows four of six scheduled departures and six of eight arrivals canceled on Monday.

Flight Aware reported 275 flights canceled on Monday including 20 flights to and from Newark but did not show any cancellations for Tuesday on it website.

The Association of Flight Attendants-CWA in a statement said there were several factors contributing to Spirit's issues.

"Spirit Airlines is experiencing operational issues causing flight delays and cancellations due to weather, schedule month change over, and IT outages," their statement says. "Management is proactively cancelling flights today to recover the operation and prevent further disruption for passengers."

The union denied reports of a flight attendant strike.

A spokeswoman for the South Jersey Transportation Authority, which operates Atlantic City International Airport, had no comment about Spirit and referred all questions to the airline.

A spokesman for Spirit on Monday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

