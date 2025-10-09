It's beginning to look a lot like Halloween here in New Jersey. With decorations popping up all throughout our neighborhoods, it's great to see so many across the state getting into the spooky spirit.

From carved pumpkins, to witches, and everything in between, those Halloween vibes are slowly coming alive. And with Halloween on a Friday night this year, there's no doubt kids will be enjoying their candy well into the night.

However, there is one decoration that, despite its popularity, most homeowners should really reconsider putting out at all.

Fake decorative spider webs

We see it all over the state. As homeowners get more and more into the Halloween spirit, those fake spiderwebs pop all over the neighborhood.

Yes, it might be fun to use as part of your decorations, but there are a few reasons why it might be wise to skip it this year. Or, every year going forward.

In fact, there's a good possibility some in New Jersey wouldn't be opposed to banning this all together due to of some of the reasons mentioned below.

Spider web Halloween decorations - Green Mike Brant TSM loading...

Insects get caught in it

This is probably the biggest reason why we shouldn't be using those fake spiderwebs during Halloween. Insects either get confused or caught in it.

This is especially bad for butterflies that may just be migrating through the area. These fake spiderwebs may catch many types of insects, including bees, that otherwise wouldn't have happened.

Plus animals may get it stuck on them, further complicating things.

Spider web Halloween decorations - across bushes Mike Brant TSM loading...

Debris get stuck in it

Aside from insects, there's another culprit that may also get caught. And this one is primarily due to the wind.

Leaves, dirt, and other types of debris can get caught in the webs. Not as big of deal as insects and animals getting caught, but still annoying to deal with.

Spider web Halloween decorations - purple Mike Brant TSM loading...

It's a pain to clean

This one, right here, is probably the biggest reason why some in New Jersey avoid putting the fake webs up. They're a pain to take down and clean up.

Yes, they may look cool, but are they really worth the hassle?

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.