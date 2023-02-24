Specialty bakery set to open another New Jersey location

Nothing Bundt Cakes is opening another location, this one in the Marlton Crossing Shopping Center. It will be the chain’s sixth Garden State store (they have 430 nationwide).

The bakery makes all sizes of Bundt cakes; 8” and 10” full sized cakes as well as smaller bundtlet cakes and bite size bundtinis.

The company was founded in 1997 in Las Vegas, Nevada, by Dena Tripp and Debbie Shwetz, who wanted to create a bakery that focused exclusively on bundt cakes; according to their website:

Our Bundt Cakes are handcrafted in every bakery in a variety of delicious flavors and sizes. To top it all off, our bakeries offer a wide selection of retail items, including party supplies, décor and gifts, making Nothing Bundt Cakes the perfect one-stop celebration shop.

Some of their flavors include Oreo Cookies and Cream, Red Velvet, Chocolate Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Raspberry, Lemon, Strawberries and Cream, Snickerdoodle, Confetti, Carrot, Classic Vanilla, and Chocolate Chip Cookie.

Nothing Bundt Cakes prides itself on using high-quality ingredients, including fresh eggs, real butter, and cream cheese frosting made from scratch. Their cakes are also decorated with their signature "bundtini" design, which features swirls of frosting on top of each cake.

The stores are franchised and there is another one in South Jersey located in Cherry Hill.

