Speaking Podcast Live – Did you miss it?

Jessica Gibson , Jay Black and myself took to Facebook on Sunday and interacted with fans of our #SpeakingPodcast.

Yes, the team works weekends! The world of communication and interaction is 24/7 these days and the team was happy to take some time on a weekend to speak with fans during the first video podcast on Facebook.

The conversation among the hosts was mostly about food, Jersey and a little politics and while the episode played out, the hosts answered questions and handled praise and well, a little hate. It was Jay Blacks "welcome back" to social media!

Here's the replay complete with comments and host responses...enjoy!

Look for the next even in a few weeks!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea . The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: