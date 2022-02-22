Spadea’s top 5 NJ beaches — Appreciating the Jersey Shore even more

I love winter and all the activities it comes with. That said, as we head into March, I'm already thinking about summer.

The Jersey Shore is a great place to relax and enjoy the long summer days. The ocean temperature in Jersey is warmer than New England but cooler than Florida, so it's actually refreshing.

My favorite beach at the shore is Sea Isle City. Not a far walk to the ocean and every house is within walking distance to the beach.

Some prefer Wildwood, but I find that the long walk to the ocean is more hassle than it's worth.

The beach in front of Bowkers Deli in Holgate, just south of Beach Haven, is another great beach. Park your car, have a fantastic cheesesteak, and then walk a block to the beach and ocean.

Spending a lot of time in New England over the past few decades, I've come to appreciate the Jersey Shore even more.

I love that we build homes right on the beach and you can get a decent rental up and down New Jersey's 130 miles of coast! What's your favorite Jersey Shore beach? Hit me up on the free New Jersey 101.5 app and let me know how you rank them.

Here's my Top 5

Sea Isle City

Ocean City

Seaside Heights

Wildwood

Beach Haven

