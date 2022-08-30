Spadea’s protein pasta with broccoli and sausage recipe

I've been talking about how we've evolved our eating habits over the past few years.

First cutting out anything with high fructose corn syrup and now cutting out anything made with canola or soybean oil.

It's not that easy when you actually start reading ingredients on everything you buy! It's worth it though. Natural is better for sure.

The process of mass producing food in the U.S., including hybridized wheat, has continued an obesity crisis and generally poorer health among young people.

So for us, we cut out the so-called "seed oils" and opt for a meat and fruit-based diet.

Of course, I'm a least 17% Italian, according to a DNA test a few years ago, so pasta has to be on the menu once in a while! If it were just me eating, I opt for the ancient grain, einkorn pasta which has higher protein and fiber than the typical pasta made with the over-processed and hybridized wheat that dominates the pasta market.

I'm the only one that really likes it though so my compromise is the Barilla Protein pasta. It's great, it does cook a little faster so test it after 4 minutes to make sure you don't overcook!

Here's my simple and healthy recipe for sausage and broccoli pasta:

Roast 5-6 hot Italian sausage links.

475 degrees for 10-15 minutes then lower heat to 425 for 10 minutes.

Light coat of avocado oil before placing in a preheated oven.

Roast broccoli in the same oven, broccoli will be done in about 10 minutes.

Light coat of avocado oil and cut the florets from the thicker stalk!

In a large pasta bowl, grate parmigiana Reggiano to cover the bottom, add a little extra virgin olive oil, salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper.

Cook a pound of thin spaghetti, 5-6 minutes and add to the cheese and oil mixture.

Add a little bit of the pasta water as well.

Mix in the cooked sausage and broccoli plus a little Irish butter.

