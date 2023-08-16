Spadea’s potato side for your next dinner

I love potatoes. And I love cheese. So, combining them makes sense, right?

I know, there are plenty of recipes that have melted cheese on mashed potatoes, baked potatoes and fries.

I've got a new one.

In a conversation with Eric Scott a few years ago he told me about a simple way to clean out the fridge of your cheese ends, bits and leftovers. It was a simple recipe from famed chef Jacques Pepin which involves garlic, cheese and white wine.

So simple that anyone with a knife and a food processor can do it. The potato combo evolved from a mistake.

Although my wife Jodi reminded me that a blender would not do the same job as a food processor, I opted to ignore the good advice and use the closest kitchen appliance.

The problem was, well, she was right and I was left with a chunky lesser quality "Fromage Fort" than I had hoped.

No worries! I was boiling potatoes to make a simple side dish of Boiled potatoes, parsley, butter, salt and pepper.

In the bowl of potatoes, after I mixed the simple ingredients, I simply added the chunky cheese mixture. The heat from the just-off-the-stove potatoes did the job of smoothing out the cheese mix by melting the chunks, and a great side dish was born.

Share your recipes and pics and you might hear it on the air and see it on this site. Go to the NJ 101.5 app and chat with us for free!

Spadea's Pot Roast Recipe

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom