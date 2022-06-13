Ok, I did it.

I joined my friends at Commercial Realty Partners for the 24 Hours of Lemons annual race at New Jersey Motorsports Park in Millville.

What a race! Although I did not win, it was a great experience.

One of the hardest parts was getting in and out of the car!

I was racing against the clock to see who had the best lap time. It was a three-way competition between me, Rich Bodmer who is a Nascar certified driver, and Daniel Regan, who leads one of the most important charities in NJ, CFC Loud N Clear.

Bill Spadea and Daniel Regan of CFC Loud N Clear Bill Spadea and Daniel Regan of CFC Loud N Clear loading...

Although technically I beat Rich, full disclosure, his car broke down on the first lap. Daniel beat me with a great time of 1:54 for his fastest lap. My best time was 2:13.

To be fair, on my final run, the transmission stopped working properly and stuck in third gear.

The hardest part of being stuck in third gear was entering and exiting the track using the clutch and a generous amount of fuel.

I want to thank Joe Nitti who owns CRP, LLC for sponsoring our participation and providing the car. Bill was my spotter and kept me from several would-be crashes and Bill and Casey staffed the grill and made everyone's day a little brighter!

The team at CFC provided support to Ian and Zach in the pit brew.

Bill Spadea and CFC Loud N Clear Bill Spadea and CFC Loud N Clear loading...

Great day, great people, great experience. I'm already looking forward to next year!

Check out the video (I'm one of the white cars).

