Spadea’s Main Street New Jersey — Visiting Oradell

As we make our way around the state, it's been a real honor to be invited in to visit some of NJ's best small, family businesses.

Our good friend Mike Gardner led the tour this past weekend through the great Jersey town of Oradell in Bergen County.

It's amazing to see the reception in parts of the state where the radio signal is not strong, but so many have downloaded the NJ 101.5 app, that our listenership is growing quickly.

We hit several great businesses and learned a lot more about what the New Jersey government needs to do to help our small business community.

Our first stop was Jay's Pharmacy, a neighborhood staple, owned and managed by Pharmacist Gregg Negrini.

Next up was Lab Burger and Calabria Pizza, family-owned and operated and a go-to for young people and families in town.

Then the River Dell Flowers & Gifts. Great local stop for that perfect gift. Easter is coming up fast.

We'll be coming to your town next!

Check out our events page and join me on the trail!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea.

