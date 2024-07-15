Spadea’s family joins walk to honor fallen police officer

On Saturday morning, Jodi and I started the day with a very early morning hot yoga class - with our friend Meredith who is an instructor at Breath Drago Yoga.

After class and some coffee, we headed to Jersey City for a very special event honoring a fallen officer. We had been invited by my friend, retired Jersey City Detective Ed Dolan, to participate in a walk for Detective Melvin Vincent Santiago whose watch ended on 7/13/2014.

Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva Photo via Bill Spadea and Canva loading...

Detective Dolan was involved in the investigation and promised Detective Santiago's family he would be there for them and keep his memory alive. Ten years later, now retired Detective Ed Dolan has kept his promise. More than a hundred people turned out for the annual event, including several county elected officials and former Governor Jim McGreevey.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

I spoke briefly about how it is critical for us as Americans and citizens to value, respect and support our hero members of Law Enforcement. We cannot have liberty or prosperity if we don't have safe streets.

Photo via Bill Spadea Photo via Bill Spadea loading...

The foundation of public safety is the individual officers who wake up every morning to face danger and risk their safety for complete strangers.

God Bless our members of law enforcement.

LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey Stacker analyzed data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to determine which jobs in New Jersey grew the fastest between 2022 and 2023. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈