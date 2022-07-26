2 men charged with murder in Jersey City, NJ shooting

JERSEY CITY — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Jersey City last month, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Suarez.

On Sunday, June 12, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police received a report of shots fired near Forrest Street and Martin Luther King Drive.

A man, Kyle Howard, 34, of Newark had been found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

The prosecutor’s office reported that Quadre Domnie, 21, of Jersey City, and Jekhi Wade, 19, of North Plainfield had been charged with murder.

Both men were arrested on Monday, July 25, near Cator Avenue and Rose Avenue in Jersey City.

In addition to murder charges, the pair were also charged with conspiracy to commit murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and receiving stolen property.

Domnie and Wade are being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility pending their first court appearances.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

