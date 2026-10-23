Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

Adolfo A. Cruz-Garcia, of Haledon, faces criminal charges (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office) Adolfo A. Cruz-Garcia, of Haledon, faces criminal charges (Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office)

⚠️ A 23-year-old Haledon man faces criminal sexual assault charges involving an 11-year-old girl.

➡️ Prosecutors say the case began on Snapchat and escalated to in-person threats and assault.

🔴The defendant was being held at Monmouth County Jail ahead of an Oct. 26 detention hearing.

FREEHOLD – A 23-year-old Passaic County man has been accused of raping an 11-year-old girl, after pressuring her to send him nude photos on a social media app, then blackmailing the child with those same photos.

Adolfo A. Cruz-Garcia, of Haledon, was charged with first-degree counts of aggravated sexual assault, kidnapping and endangering the welfare of a child, as well as second-degree aggravated sexual extortion and sexual assault, and third-degree endangering.

Cruz-Garcia was arrested on Tuesday, after an investigation started earlier this month by members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Special Victims Bureau.

ICE has lodged an immigration detainer against him, according to the Asbury Park Press. Federal officials say Cruz-Garcia entered the U.S. illegally from Honduras in 2019, when he was a juvenile.

On Oct. 2, Cruz-Garcia made contact with the victim on Snapchat, according to a criminal complaint filed in the case.

Despite knowing how young the girl was, he is accused of asking her for nude photos and offering her money in exchange for the performance of sexual acts.

Just hours later, Cruz-Garcia arrived outside the victim’s home in Asbury Park, threatening to share the nude photos with her family and friends if she did not come outside, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.

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🚨 A controversial ICE operation in Red Bank ended in a head-on crash, injuring a federal immigration officer and one of the men arrested.

🚨 Federal officials identify two Mexican nationals taken into custody, including a man ordered deported in 2019 who remained in the United States.

⚖️ Red Bank officials are demanding an investigation into the October 16 ICE operation as federal authorities defend their actions.

A controversial immigration enforcement operation in Red Bank, New Jersey, has sparked demands for an investigation after a police pursuit ended in a head-on collision that injured a federal officer and one of the suspects. The Department of Homeland Security has identified the two men arrested on October 16 as Baldomero Sanchez Mendez and Agnelo Medel Robles, both Mexican nationals. Federal officials say ICE agents were conducting a targeted enforcement operation when they attempted to stop a vehicle driven by Mendez near the Red Bank train station. According to DHS, Mendez refused to stop, drove into oncoming traffic and crashed into a government vehicle on Catherine Street.

Federal immigration officials say Mendez has a lengthy history of encounters with immigration authorities dating back to 2005. Authorities say Robles also entered the country illegally, although details of his immigration status were not immediately available.

The operation has generated controversy in Red Bank, where borough officials are calling for an investigation into the tactics used by federal immigration agents. Federal officials maintain that Mendez was attempting to evade arrest. Borough officials want the circumstances surrounding the October 16 operation examined, including the actions of the federal agents involved.

New skeleton at Dr. Wayne Gangi's Halloween display at his Clifton home (Dr. Wayne Gangi via Facebook) New skeleton at Dr. Wayne Gangi's Halloween display at his Clifton home

🎃A Clifton dentist says city code violations threaten his elaborate Halloween display

🎃Dr. Wayne Gangi planned to hand out 3,000 large candy bars to children.

🎃Gangi discussed suspending the attraction but also mentioned plans for a new skeleton

CLIFTON — A North Jersey dentist who has spent 25 years creating an elaborate Halloween display in his front yard says city code violations have sabotaged the tradition, leaving its future uncertain.

Dr. Wayne Gangi said on his Facebook page that after setting up this year's display, he received citations from Chief Code Enforcement Officer Derek Fogg, whose job is to monitor "quality of life" issues. Fogg cited corn stalks set up along a sidewalk that Gangi said would act as a barrier from the street. Gangi also received a violation for extension cords in his front yard.

"It is sickening to me, that my effort to create a free, Halloween Go To Experience, that parents bring thousands of children to enjoy and be rewarded with a treat, has been sabotaged by erroneous complaints. At the same time, there are just as many adults who have been traveling from near and far to the City of Clifton for the past 25 years to enjoy," Gangi said.

The status of the display is unclear. Gangi said he was going to "suspend" it and return the 3,000 large candy bars he planned to hand out to kids. But he also said he was planning to put up a new animatronic skeleton tied to a wooden post.

Residents who blow leaves in the street in Fair Lawn may be subjected to a fine of up to $2,000 (Canva/Facebook) Residents who blow leaves in the street in Fair Lawn may be subjected to a fine of up to $2,000 (Canva/Facebook)

🍂 Fair Lawn is warning residents and landscapers not to blow or dump leaves into the street.

💸 Violators could face fines of up to $2,000, while other New Jersey towns have their own penalties for leaf dumping.

🚛 Residents have several options for getting rid of fall leaves legally, including paper bags, containers and designated recycling facilities.

FAIR LAWN — Tis the season for falling leaves blanketing the front lawns and backyards of homes across the Garden State.

But if you live in this Bergen County town, don’t you dare blow them into the street, or there will be consequences.

Fair Lawn says no leaf dumping or face the consequences

The Fair Lawn Recycling Division put out a notice to residents reminding them of “no leaves in the street.”

The borough is really cracking down, prohibiting homeowners and landscapers from dumping or blowing leaves and yard waste into the street, or risk facing a hefty fine of up to $2,000.

Instead, landscapers may drop off leaves only at the Fair Lawn Compost Center during the fall leaf season, but they must have a permit. Permits cost $100 per truck and are available at the Department of Public Works office inside Borough Hall, located at 8-01 Fair Lawn Avenue in Fair Lawn.

Residents have a few options when it comes to ridding their lawns of leaves. They can either place leaves in paper bags or containers less than 40 gallons in size for yard waste collection, bring the leaves to the Recycling Center (located at 20-05 Saddle River Road, Fair Lawn) during operating hours, or have their landscaper get rid of them.

Getty Images Getty Images

⬆ New Jersey averaged a deer-related crash every 45 minutes in 2025, based on AAA’s analysis of state crash data.

💲 Deer strikes can cost thousands: A New Jersey repair estimate reported in 2023 put the average near $6,000.

❗ A fatal Galloway crash underscores the danger as deer mating season brings fresh warnings for New Jersey drivers.

New Jersey drivers have another reason to keep both hands on the wheel and their eyes off their phones.

A deer-related crash every 45 minutes.

That was the statewide average in 2025, based on 11,692 crashes reported by AAA Northeast using state crash data in Numetric. Spread across the year, that works out to about 32 crashes a day. AAA calls the total a record, nearly 2% above 2024.

And we are entering the stretch when drivers need to be especially alert.

New Jersey deer crashes: Thousands injured, 15 fatal crashes

AAA’s analysis counted 64,780 deer-related crashes from 2020 through 2025. More than 4,252 involved injuries, and 15 resulted in a fatality.

Those figures include vehicles hitting deer and crashes involving drivers swerving to avoid them. The fatal figure counts crashes, rather than individual deaths.

More than 43% occurred between September and November. November alone accounted for 20%.

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