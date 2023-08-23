One of the best things you can do on a long weekend or on vacation is have a delicious, balanced, salty and spicy Bloody Mary to start your day.

On our recent trip to Cape May, we took the recommendation of our listeners and had breakfast at the Mad Batter in Cape May.

The scrapple was cooked perfectly, crispy and salty on the outside and tender and delicious on the inside. Accompanying the near-perfect breakfast, which included poached eggs for me and a chorizo and egg wrap for Jodi, was an outstanding Bloody Mary.

Simple.

Tasty and refreshing. I've written about this before and sadly, one of the best places for a Bloody Mary in Jersey, Sheelan's Crossing, has closed.

So, it's time to head on down to Cape May and grab an outstanding breakfast and beverage at the Mad Batter.

If you're staying close to home this coming weekend, you can also use my recipe and make your own!

How to make the best guacamole

