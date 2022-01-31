Spadea needs help! Where to find local snow removal services in NJ

Coming back from a long weekend to what must have been 6 or 7 inches of snow normally wouldn't be an issue. The problem is that for the first time in a while there was no one at the house on Saturday. So the snow fell and it stayed.

Coming home Sunday night, I just crunched the truck over the snow and decided I'll deal with it after the show on Monday. We have an outstanding landscaper but they're so busy most of the year they don't clear snow. I'm convinced there is a "Princeton price" that drove up the cost of the driveway clearing to $140. And that didn't include clearing the walkways.

For the past several years, it hasn't been an issue as I was able to plan travel around expected snow and we never missed a storm. My snowblower works fine, especially for the powder we just got. So, I don't want to contract out for regular seasonal service as I enjoy clearing the snow. Actually, if I'm being honest, I prefer shoveling. It's a great workout and I don't mind the snow.

So, the question is are there companies/services in the Central Jersey area that would clear snow on-call and not on a regular basis? I get that it's gonna be a little pricier than a regular seasonal service, but I'm ready. With my mother-in-law now living with us and coming home with my wife Jodi tonight, I've got to scramble after the show to clear the drive and walk before I head out after the show. Unfortunately, I can't wait for the warm-up.

For small business Monday, I thought it would be a perfect time to plug your snow removal business. I'm sure I'm not the only one in Jersey ready to hand over the snow removal to a pro! Send me a chat on the New Jersey 101.5 app and plug your business.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

