The New Jersey State PBA has an important fund that provides a death benefit of $25,000 to the families of officers who give the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. The charity is called Survivor Welfare and over the past few years, the payouts have increased.

When I brought the mission of raisings much-needed funds to our audience, the phones lit up and in just 30 minutes on the air this week we raised more than $8,000.

It all started with our friends at Hyundai of Trenton when General Manager John Pearce offered to ship my Jeep across the country to my son in California. He asked that I promote and support an important local charity.

Of course, I immediately thought of the men and women in Blue and offered to match listener donations up to $1,000. John jumped in and added $3,000 to the mix and we were off to the races.

I also want to thank Dave and the team at the Jeep dealership on Route 206 in Princeton for getting the truck fixed before the cross-country journey. And the Greco family also put up $1,000 for the cause on behalf of our friends at the CSI group.

Thanks to the following listeners who stepped up to help:

Joe from Seaside

Alice from Hamilton

Beth from Bridgewater

Peter from Summit

Mike from Monmouth County

Greg from Bridgewater

George from Morristown

Joanne from Bridgewater

Genie from Bayville

Many stepped up in honor of law enforcement members in their families who serve in New Jersey. Sea Girt PD, Bedminster PD, Eatontown PD, and Highland Park PD were all mentioned during the show.

Thanks to everyone for stepping up to help. If you want to help this important cause provided a benefit to the family of fallen officers, please click HERE to give whatever you can.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.