Spadea is on a mission to help support NJ small businesses

As we do every Monday on the show, this week — on Wednesday, though, as Monday was a holiday — we asked our listeners to list their go-to small businesses. From restaurants to painters to ice rinks, we had 'em all!

One note, I'll be visiting my friend Tim who is one of the owners of the Flemington Ice Arena in Hunterdon County on Saturday. After a full day of knocking on doors helping our targeted candidates, Jodi and I will be kicking off a cool charity event, a hockey game between NJ State Troopers and Firefighters.

Here's a list of our featured Small businesses for this week:

Celtic Landscaping in Whiting, NJ

You can call owner Frank Caruso at (973) 713-7970

Color Impact Painting is owned by Wander in Central Jersey

They are a small painting business that takes care of your interior and exterior. You can call (732) 470-2805

Bling Bling Clean is owned by Danielle in Point Pleasant Beach

They clean homes, offices, and rental turnover. They do all of NJ and parts of PA, NY, & DE. You can call (732) 779-7061

Flemington Ice Arena is owned by Tim

They were about to close 7 years ago, but Tim and a partner came in, raised some money, and host youth hockey clubs, figure skaters, adult hockey leagues, and local high schools.

Hartman Sons Painting LLC in Clemonton

You can contact them at (856) 925-3031

Beach Grille in Long Branch is owned by Jessica

Advanced Solar and Energy is owned by Rob

