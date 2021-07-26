Spadea back on stage with the NJ ‘House Husbands!’

My friend Michael Martocci has done it again.

Not only did he pull together a fantastic show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino with the music of Frank Sinatra and the comedy of Joe Gorga, along with the wild interaction of the NJ House Husbands, but we had the surprise visit from the NJ Real Housewives.

I am excited to announce the next show coming up in Carteret, NJ at the Carteret Performing Arts Center on Saturday, Nov. 20.

If you haven't been to one of our shows, do not miss this one! It's a mix of seeing behind-the-scenes of a huge reality show, the sound of Ol' Blue Eyes through the voice of Michael and the music from Dean Schneider and the 17-piece orchestra, plus a lotta laughs throughout the show.

Join us!

Here's a little bit more about the show:

"Join House Husbands stars Joe Gorga, Frank Catania and Joe Benigno along with Sinatra tribute artist Michael Martocci and the 17-piece Ol’ Blue Eyes Orchestra as they come together for a unique tribute to the iconic Real Housewives of New Jersey. The show will be hosted by New Jersey 101.5’s morning man, Bill Spadea. Get the real story behind one of the top pop-culture reality shows of its day, when three of your favorite cast members sit down for a chat. You will also be treated to a standup comedy set by Joe Gorga. The guys will take us behind the scenes of the legendary show – the stories, the dramas and the laughs. A family on-set and off, they’ll take a deep dive into the relationships formed during the show’s 11 years, and the impact that it’s had on their careers and lives. Seize your chance to ask anything you’ve always wanted to know about the show, with an audience Q&A." - Post from Carteret Performing Arts Center Website.

While you're waiting to join us in November, check out an awesome musical performance from Michael Martocci and Tom Steves, who was called the best Dean Martin performing today by Dean Martins own daughter Deana!

The show is taking place at the "Concerts on the Green" in Eatontown on Saturday Sept. 5. Get your tickets here.

