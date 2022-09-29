For any of us who grew up in the area of Carteret, this is a very cool thing to think about. A movie studio. A huge one. Built by the waterfront.

There is a proposal to take the former Dupont property and transform it into a mini-Hollywood with film and TV-production studios, hotel rooms and offices. With a go big or go home attitude the plan calls for a dozen sound stages each 20,000 square feet in size.

Along with that would be hotel and social media suites throughout 15 floors, rooftop amenities and even a 25,000 square foot retail space. The idea is to build up more than out, preserving surrounding space. This is part of a $1 billion redevelopment project going before the Carteret Planning Board.

"It's absolutely spectacular what's proposed here," says Carteret mayor Dan Reiman. "This is a great opportunity to continue to grow our industrial and commercial base, to really highlight the $2 billion in development that has happened in Carteret, and it ties in nicely with the performing arts center on Washington Avenue. This has the potential to create thousands of local jobs and pump a $1 billion in union construction into the waterfront area as well as permanent long-term jobs like stagehands and the support staff that would be necessary.”

Film crew and cameraman. SahinDamar loading...

If you're from that area like I am, you remember Carteret for its tough, blue-collar vibe, its warehouses, strip clubs and chemical plants. It's a stone's throw from East Jersey State Prison on the border of Rahway and Avenel. There's a grit to Carteret that something like this would shake off. Or perhaps embrace?

Movies have been shot on location in the area like Mickey Roarke's "The Wrestler" and Sylvester Stallone's "Lock up." It would be great for the local economy if this comes to fruition and a fun flex for all of us who grew up on those streets. Let's hope this happens.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

The 30 Raunchiest R-Rated Comedies

Every Video Game Movie Ever Made, Ranked From Worst to Best