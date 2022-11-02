Bear found napping in a tree in Carteret, NJ

Bear found napping in a tree in Carteret, NJ

Black bear in Carteret (Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman via Facebook)

CARTERET — A black bear was tranquilized and relocated to a state park on Wednesday, after strolling along a main roadway and taking a nap in a tree.

"Never ever have we ever had a wild black bear visit the borough," Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman said on Facebook.

According to the mayor's post, a home camera system captured a female black bear along Carteret Ave. in the early morning hours.

A black bear was spotted on a home camera system in Carteret in the early morning hours of Nov. 2, 2022. (Carteret Mayor Dan Reiman via Facebook)
It made its way to a residential area off of Roosevelt Ave. before climbing a tree and taking a rest.

Local and fire officials secured the site and waited for members of the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife to handle the situation.

According to a second post from the mayor, the bear was "safely removed" and relocated to a state park.

