Amazon worker in Carteret, NJ dies during busy Prime Day

CARTERET — The death of a man who was working in an Amazon fulfillment center as the company’s annual Prime Day sales were wrapping up has prompted an investigation by federal labor inspectors.

There was a first aid call at the Amazon warehouse in Carteret around 8 a.m. on July 13, according to a borough official. EMS responded and an individual was taken to the hospital.

The Middlesex County area office of the Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has opened an inspection.

Under standard procedure, OSHA has six months to finish its inspection and release findings.

The incident was first reported by Dave Jamieson of HuffPost, who tweeted “OSHA confirmed for me that an Amazon worker died at the company's EWR9 fulfillment center in Carteret NJ last week during the Prime Day bonanza.”

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” an Amazon spokesperson, Sam Stephenson, said in a written response on Tuesday.

“We’ve contacted his family to offer support and will provide counseling resources to employees needing additional care.”

His identity was not made public as of Tuesday.

Amazon employs nearly 60,000 people in New Jersey, with at least 19 fulfillment and sortation centers and 20 delivery stations. The company also operates 22 Whole Foods Market locations, one Amazon Fresh fulfillment center and one Prime Now fulfillment center in NJ.

“The health and safety of our employees is a top priority and, while it’s uncommon to find climate control in similar buildings across much of the industry, our fulfillment centers are built with climate control and HVAC systems designed to keep employees comfortable and safe all year round," Stephenson also said in his response.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

