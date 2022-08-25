South Toms River, NJ mayor Gregory Handshy dies

South Toms River Mayor Gregory J. Handshy died Sunday at the age of 66, the third New Jersey mayor to die in office during 2022.

Handshy was elected mayor in 2019. Previously he was a councilman from 2013-2015 and again from 2017-2019. A cause of death was not disclosed in his obituary.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Mayor Handshy. May he Rest in Peace," the borough Council wrote on its website.

Ocean County Democrats, who said he was also a member of Plumbers and Pipefitter's Local 9, were saddened by Handshy's death.

"He was always thinking of what was best for the town he loved, was always ready to help a friend or fellow Democrat and he will be sorely missed," the organization wrote on their Facebook page.

A "memorial gathering" is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home in Toms River from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Gregory Handshy Gregory Handshy (Anderson & Campbell Funeral Home) loading...

At least two other sitting mayors died while in office this year.

Lacey Mayor Nicholas Juliano died on March 1. Winslow Township Mayor Barry Wright passed away in February.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

