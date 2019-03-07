South Jersey woman, 21, gunned down in her parked car, cops say

WILLINGBORO — A 21-year-old woman was found shot to death in her car on Thursday morning, police said.

Responding officers found Lindenwold resident Maribely Lopez about 8:20 a.m. in a parked car on Medley Lane in Willingboro.

The time of the shooting still is being determined, according to Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina. As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests had been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Willingboro Police Tip Line at 609-877-6958 or Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113.

​

