South Jersey Subway shops giving out free sandwiches on Tuesday

Subway is on a mission to give away a million free sandwiches nationwide on Tuesday to celebrate its new freshly sliced deli meat.



Subway reportedly just spent $80 million to equip each of its 20,000 sandwich shops with a new meat slicer.

The sliced to order meats will be used to build Subway's new Deli Heroes. Up until now, Subway's deli meats have always been pre-sliced. The upgrade could be a move to compete with Jersey Mike's sandwich shops, which promote their sandwiches are always made with freshly sliced deli meats.

To celebrate, on Tuesday, July 11th between 10 a.m. and Noon, participating Subway shops in South Jersey will give away FREE six-inch subs.

So, get there early! Even if you show up at 10 o'clock in the morning to get your free six-inch sub, you'll be set for lunch!

Subway has sandwich shops in South Jersey at the following locations (check for free subs day participation):

Atlantic City (1801 Atlantic Avenue)

Audubon (130 Black Horse Pike)

Berlin (265 Rt. 73 North)

Bridgeton (1130 Rt. 77)

Cherry Hill (299 Berlin Rd; 500 Route 38)

Cinnaminson (2501 Rt. 130 South)

Deptford (2000 Clements Bridge Road)

Egg Harbor Twp. (6801 Black Horse Pike)

Little Egg Harbor (631 Rt. 9 South)

Marlton (150 E. Route 70)

Mays Landing (4620 Black Horse Pike)

Millville (1209 N. High Street, Unit B)

Monroe Twp. (4 Research Rd.)

Pennsauken (6324 N Crescent Blvd, Rt. 130)

Rio Grande (3159 Route 9 South)

Somerdale (1 Coopertown Blvd)

Toms River (950 Route 37 West)

Turnersville (3501 Rt 42)

Vineland (1070 W Landis Ave)

Williamstown (1840 South Black Horse Pike)

Willingboro ( 4364 Route 130 North, Suite B)

Woodbury (1350 Delsea Drive)

Get our free mobile app

It's rare to get anything for free these days, so a Subway sandwich sounds like a good deal!

Every South Jersey Restaurant Guy Fieri Has Ever Visited Guy Fieri has been to so many New Jersey restaurants, it feels like he lives here, lol! Check out all the places he has visited in South Jersey