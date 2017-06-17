South Jersey cop killed in crash while driving with family

A special officer with the Vineland Police Department was killed Friday in a crash on Route 322 in Gloucester County.

NJ.com reports Charlie Amadei, 33, was a passenger in a minivan along with his wife and three children when their vehicle collided with a pickup truck.

Amadei's wife and children were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries; the truck driver was evaluated at the scene.

Woolwich Police Chief Richard Jaramillo told NJ.com: "We believe this tragic crash occurred due to another motorist failing to stop or yield at an intersection."