South Jersey man who sexually assaulted young teen gets prison
🔴 Bridgeton man had sexual "relationship" with young teen, prosecutors say
🔴 He was at least 10 years older than victim
🔴 Arrested after a domestic incident
BRIDGETON — A South Jersey man who had a sexual relationship with a young teenager has been sentenced to five years in state prison.
Ulver Roblero Deleon, 29, of Bridgeton was sentenced in Superior Court in Cumberland County on Friday. He pleaded guilty in October to third-degree child endangerment, according to Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae.
Officials said Deleon admitted to having a sexual relationship with a victim who was between the ages of 13 and 16. The victim was too young to consent legally.
He was charged in August 2022 after Bridgeton police officers were called to a domestic incident.
Police were told that Deleon had forcefully taken the victim's cell phone. Investigators then discovered that he and the victim had a sexual relationship.
A grand jury indicted Deleon on several other charges including second-degree sexual assault, second-degree robbery, fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, and resisting. However, those charges were not included in the plea deal.
After he's released from prison, Deleon must register as a sex offender under Megan's Law and will be under parole supervision for life. He is also subjected to a restraining order and must have no contact with the victim.
