South Jersey man in fight of his life searching for kidney donor

For Al Nicolosi “there’s no and, ifs, buts or maybes.” He’s going to beat a failing kidney.

He’s a principled man who’s commitment to Nicolosi Catering, the eponymous business he runs with his brother, is rivaled only by his commitment to his family. Which all leads to his latest commitment, finding a living kidney donor to save his life.

At 67 years old he’s suffered through diabetes and hypertension and now is at a tough crossroads. They tried family first, but no one is a viable donor. He is blood type B negative and requires a donor who has B or O blood. That’s when they started working the problem like any good businessman would. They began a word of mouth campaign, a social media campaign, and even placed signs around their West Deptford neighborhood.

Speaking of neighbors, many are rooting for the Nicolosis, including Dave Budd.

“They’ve always been great people … Everything I wrote, I don’t feel I fluffed up. Everything I wrote is true,” Budd told NJ.com. “And I felt like if I was to do it for anybody, that was the perfect family to do it for.”

Al’s wife Denise is handling all inquiries about possible donors. You can email her at denise.nicolosi@comcast.net or call her at 856-294-6851.

How dire is the need for living donors in New Jersey?

A few hundred living donations happen yearly in the Garden State but four thousand remain on a wait list. According to NJ Sharing Network each day three people are added to that wait list. And every three days one on that wait list passes away.

Another thing you can do to help Al Nicolosi is learn more about the process of becoming a living donor here. Also, spread the word. Share this on all your social media to get word out to save this man’s life.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.