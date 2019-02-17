South Jersey man busted for child pornography after ‘cybertip’

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP — A township man was charged with possession of child pornography after police followed up on a cybertip.

David Jackson, 67, of the Somerdale section, was taken to the Gloucester Township Police Department where he was processed and released on a Summons, according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo.

Detectives from the High-Tech Crimes Unit (HTCU) of the Prosecutor’s Office went to Jackson’s residence on Sherbrook Boulevard on Friday, Feb. 15, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

An on-site look at Jackson’s devices led to his arrest.

Authorities also took a number of digital devices in the home to be analyzed. The investigation is ongoing.

