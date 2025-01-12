South Jersey fans are ecstatic tonight

The Eagles playoff win surely has the homes of the Philadelphia area and South Jersey happy.

But it certainly wasn’t pretty. The Eagles offense struggled for most of the game and they won it because of their defense that forced four turnovers.

But that’s exactly why the Eagles are such a formidable opponent in these playoffs. They would likely tell you they played their “C” game today… and it was still enough to win… by a lot.

SEE MORE: Get a taste of Italy at this delicious NJ Italian restaurant

Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images loading...

They are, in my opinion, the clear-cut best team in the NFL. Sure, they didn’t finish the regular season with the best record (they went 14-3 while the Lions and Chiefs both finished 15-2) but they are the most complete team on both sides of the ball.

When their offense isn’t clicking on all cylinders their defense is there to pick up the slack.

South Jersey fans have a real reason to be excited this January and February. While they had to experience the heartbreak from the Phillies this past October the Eagles look ready to go on a deep playoff run that could very well end in a Super Bowl.

If their offense plays better than they did today, I’m not sure what team out there can compete with them.

The road forward won’t be easy. They’ll have a tough opponent in next week's divisional round (it could either be the Vikings or Rams) but they’ll be the betting favorite no matter who the team is.

Keep your fingers crossed, South Jersey!

These are the best NJ high schools for sports Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.